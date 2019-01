School Closures And Late Openings In The Gorge

Several schools in the Gorge are CLOSED TODAY:

So. Wasco Co. SD: Closed

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

No. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late

Mill A Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. PCIA 10AM start.

White Salmon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Glenwood Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

Klickitat Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Opening at 10 am. All classes scheduled before 10 am canceled on both campuses.

Head Start /Early Childhood Centers:

Mid-Columbia Children’s Council: 2 Hours Late. The Dalles and Wahtonka Head Start 2 hour delay. AM class will run, PM class canceled.; Petersburg Head Start AM class canceled, PM class on time- bus on snow route; Country Club Head Start AM class 2hr delay PM canceled.