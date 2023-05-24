KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

School Choice For Parents Is A State Of Emergency?

May 24, 2023 1:36PM PDT
State Of Emergency

On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina delivered a briefing where he announced a declaration of a “state of emergency” in the Tarheel State. However, this declaration is not due to any unnoticed natural disaster affecting the area. Instead, Governor Cooper is invoking the “state of emergency” in response to Republicans preparing to override his veto of a school choice bill, along with other vetoes concerning GOP legislative priorities. It appears that the governor considers the freedom for parents to select their children’s schools as an imminent threat. For more information, Lars speaks with Jacob Huebert, who is the President of the Liberty Justice Center, who recently Represented the North Carolina General Assembly to Ensure their Opportunity Scholarship Program Remained in Place.

The post School Choice For Parents Is A State Of Emergency? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

