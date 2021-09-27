      Weather Alert

School Bus Driver Stabbed To Death In Front Of Students Identified

Sep 27, 2021 @ 3:16pm

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have identified a school bus driver in eastern Washington who was stabbed on Friday in front of a busload of elementary children.

The Tri-City Herald reports 72-year-old Richard Lenhart was picking up students at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco as classes were letting out at around 3 p.m. when a man boarded his bus and stabbed him.

Lenhart died at a hospital. The Kennewick man had been a driver for the Pasco district for six years.

A police spokesperson has said the assailant stayed at the school until police arrived and cooperated during his arrest.

His name hasn’t been released.

None of the children was hurt.

