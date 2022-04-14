      Weather Alert

School Bus Company Settles Safety Violations Lawsuit

Apr 14, 2022 @ 10:02am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A charter school bus company that operates in Washington state has settled a complaint over safety violations with state regulators.

The Utilities and Transportation Commission announced a $198,000 settlement with Ohio-based First Student Inc. in a news release.

The agreement came after staff filed a complaint in February, finding “new and repeated safety violations.”

The company operates throughout the country, including Pierce and Thurston counties, Seattle and Vashon Island.

The company admitted to 396 safety violations and agreed to pay $188,000. Only $68,000 is due immediately.

The rest will be suspended for three years and waived if the company doesn’t repeat any violations during that period.

