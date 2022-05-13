School Board Hires Superintendent With Past Controversies

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) – The Newberg School District has named as its next superintendent a man who was put on leave amid an investigation in his most recent superintendent role and who resigned from a deputy superintendent position after retweeting an offensive remark. The school board voted 5-2 on Tuesday to enter into a contract with Stephen Phillips. Phillips most recently served as Jewell School District superintendent in Oregon’s Coast Range. He was put on paid leave in March pending the results of an investigation. The reason for the investigation remains unclear. Phillips worked in Beaverton previously but was forced to resign in 2018 after retweeting an offensive remark about undocumented immigrants.