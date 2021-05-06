      Weather Alert

Scenic Highway 20 Reopens In Washington State

May 6, 2021 @ 10:33am

SEATTLE (AP) – The scenic Highway 20 over the North Cascade Mountains has reopened to traffic.

The Seattle Times reports Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Allende said vehicles started showing up around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

By opening time six hours later, 77 cars were in line.

The transportation agency tweeted Tuesday morning that crews were finishing final repairs on the 37 miles of road from the Skagit Valley to the Methow Valley.

The North Cascades Highway closes annually in late fall or winter because of snow for the safety of drivers and maintenance crews.

Last year it closed on Nov. 16.

