KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Scathing Federal Report Rips Microsoft for Shoddy Security, Insincerity In Response To Chinese Hack

April 3, 2024 10:12AM PDT
Share
Scathing Federal Report Rips Microsoft for Shoddy Security, Insincerity In Response To Chinese Hack
Credit: MGN

BOSTON (AP) — A Biden administration-appointed review board has issued a scathing indictment of Microsoft corporate security and transparency.

The panel says in Tuesday’s report that “a cascade of errors” by the tech giant let state-backed Chinese cyber operators break into email accounts last year of senior U.S. officials including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The Cyber Safety Review Board describes what is says is shoddy cybersecurity, a lax corporate culture and a lack of sincerity about the company’s knowledge of the targeted breach, which affected multiple U.S. agencies that deal with China. Microsoft said it appreciated the board’s investigation.

It added that recent events “have demonstrated a need to adopt a new culture of engineering security in our own network.”

More about:
Microsoft

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide
2

President Of Plaid Pantry Wants To Change Oregon's Bottle Bill
3

Republicans Threaten To Hold Attorney General Garland In Contempt Over President Biden Documents Case
4

February Home Sales Hit Strongest Pace In A Year As Mortgage Rates Ease And More Houses Hit Market
5

Alex Murdaugh Gets 40 Years In Federal Prison For Stealing From Clients And His Law Firm