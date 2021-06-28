      Weather Alert
Scappoose Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Stealing Drugs From Evidence Rooms

Jun 28, 2021 @ 3:56pm

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) – A Scappoose police officer northwest of Portland has been arraigned on a 13-count indictment that charges him with nine counts of official misconduct, unlawful delivery of oxycodone, tampering with physical evidence and attempted delivery of oxycodone.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Troy Gainer is accused of taking drugs from police evidence rooms for personal use and soliciting the delivery of Oxycodone from two people, according to the indictment.

On Monday, Gainer pleaded not guilty to all counts of the indictment during his first appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court.

State certification records say Gainer was hired in 2004, promoted to sergeant in 2014, but took a voluntarily demotion in 2017.

