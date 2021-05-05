Scappoose Home Burns To The Ground
SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A home on Rocky Point Road east of Skyline Boulevard burned to the ground early Wednesday morning. A man was taken to the hospital for injuries while escaping the flames.
The house was totally engulfed when the first crews arrived around 3:00am. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue was assisted by Portland Fire in putting out the blaze. There were no fire hydrants in the remote, densely wooded area, so water had to be shuttled to the scene by water tenders.
Crews also had to contend with a downed power line across the road that was taken care of by Portland General Electric.
An investigator says it’s going to take longer than usual to find the cause because there’s basically nothing left of the home.