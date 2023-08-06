Scappoose Fire Dist. – At approximately 3:30 AM, Scappoose Fire District responded to a residential fire in the 26000 block of NW St. Helens Rd., Scappoose, Oregon. Upon arrival, firefighters found the residence 75% involved. As fire attack began, firefighters were alerted that victims were still in a back bedroom. Unable to enter the structure through normal entry points, firefighters broke a window in the bedroom and removed two people and a pet. None of the three survived. It is believed there is still another person inside the residence.

Scappoose Fire responded with volunteer and career staff, 2 engines, and a water tender.

We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance:

Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded with a Battalion Chief, medic, and engine.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded with a Battalion Chief, engine and water tender.

Oregon Department of Forestry responded with a Chief Officer and engine.

American Medical Response (AMR), Columbia 911 Communications District (CCOM), Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Multnomah County Sheriff’s office all aided in the response.

The fire is under investigation by members from the Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police, and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office. This press release will be updated with information as it becomes available.



###