Saving Salmon by Killing Sea Lions
By Mike Turner
|
Nov 15, 2018 @ 6:07 PM

Oregon City Ore – Federal authorities granted Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife permission to lethally remove the California sea lions that are present at Willamette Falls in order to help save winter steelhead and spring Chinook salmon from extinction. Dr Shaun Clements says if we want to prevent extinction of the steelhead and Chinook, we will have to lethally remove sea lions at this location. ODFW’s Marine Mammal Program Lead Dr Shea Steingass says sea lions will be transported to a secure facility and humanely euthanized by veterinary staff.

