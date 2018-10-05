Saved By The Smoke Alarm

Hillsboro, Oregon – A big fire breaks out at a Hillsboro home overnight and the two people inside make it out okay, thanks to working smoke alarm. Bruce Montgomery with Hillsboro fire says it started just before 10:30pm on Northwest Evergreen road. Heavy flames were showing when crews arrived from the fire station just around the corner. They had to call for backup.
A husband and wife inside the home were just going to bed when they smelled the smoke, then their home security system called. They were able to get out safely. But the couple had two dogs, and one is still missing this morning.
Read more from Hillsboro Fire: At 10:25 Thursday night Hillsboro Fire Department Station 5 was dispatched to a residential fire on the 2900 block of NW Evergreen Rd.
Firefighters on Engine 5 arrived to find heavy flames coming through the front of the two story A-frame structure and fire moving quickly though the house. A second alarm was called as firefighters began their attack. Firefighters from Engine 3, Engine 1 and Truck 5 joined the fight and had the fire knocked down within 25 minutes.
One of the two residents told investigators that he smelled smoke and was making his way to investigate when he received a call from his alarm monitoring agency letting him know that his fire alarm system had notified them. He immediately alerted his wife and they safely evacuated the house. One of their two dogs ran out of the house, the other dog has not been accounted for.
Hillsboro Fire Investigators have interviewed the home owners and are working to determine the cause of the fire. No damage estimate has been determined.
Thirty-four fire personnel responded to the fire. Hillsboro Fire Department was assisted by Cornelius Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. No firefighter or resident injuries were reported.
The Hillsboro Fire Department reminds homeowners that fire spreads quickly. Working smoke alarms are you first indication of fire. Be fire safe by checking your smoke alarms regularly and develop and practice a home escape plan.
