Saved By The Smoke Alarm

Hillsboro, Oregon – A big fire breaks out at a Hillsboro home overnight and the two people inside make it out okay, thanks to working smoke alarm. Bruce Montgomery with Hillsboro fire says it started just before 10:30pm on Northwest Evergreen road. Heavy flames were showing when crews arrived from the fire station just around the corner. They had to call for backup.

A husband and wife inside the home were just going to bed when they smelled the smoke, then their home security system called. They were able to get out safely. But the couple had two dogs, and one is still missing this morning.

