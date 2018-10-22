Saudi Skepticism



Skepticism around Saudi Arabia’s explanation of what lead to the death of Washington Post Contributor Jamal Khashoggi.

The kingdom says Khashoggi was killed in a scuffle when someone put him in a headlock. They call it a rogue action not supported by their government.

But, new video released by CNN this morning show a Khashoggi “look alike” whom some believe was used to throw investigators off the trail of this premeditated murder. On Tuesday, Turkey’s government plans to make a statement. You’ll hear it on FM NEWS 101.

In the meantime, what do you think happened?