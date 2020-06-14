Saturday Protests In Portland, More Arrests Made
Saturday evening police say demonstrators gathered at two locations within Portland.
One group gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and a Second Gathered outside the Justice Center in Downtown.
According to a press release sent out by the Portland Police Bureau “Several thousands of demonstrators marched from Revolution Hall to Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland.During the march, demonstrators were in the area of Southeast 31st Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.A motorist became entangled in the march and some individuals associated to the demonstration broke multiple car windows, stabbed the tires and chased the vehicle as it attempted to leave the location.”
Once the group reached Cleveland High School, they assembled and spoke for several hours then left, according to police.
A second group of demonstrators began congregating at the justice center around 10:00 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered at the fence line at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street.
According to Police “Officers observed some demonstrators shake and climb the fence, and throw many projectiles over the fence. Complete panels of fencing had been cut out and several people came through the holes created by demonstrators. Some demonstrators continued throwing projectiles including glass bottles, full beverage containers, rocks, and other projectiles over the fence.”
A civil disturbance was declared by police and they warned the crowd to leave or they would be subject to arrest or force.
The crowd reportedly did not disperse.
Police say they began dispersing the crowd just after 10:50 p.m.
Police say during the dispersal “demonstrators were throwing projectiles at officers and lasers were being directed at officers. Also during the dispersal a trash bin was set on fire at Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street.”
Around 12:30 a.m. a group of over a hundred demonstrators gathered back up and marched up Vista Avenue towards Jackson Street.
Officers responded to the area, which is a residential neighborhood.
According to police “Some members of the group threw mortars and fireworks at the officers. There was a high level of concern about the risk of fire to occupied residences posed by commercial grade fireworks being detonated. Officers dispersed the group back towards downtown Portland.”
Police say several arrests were made over the evening.