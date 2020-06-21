Saturday Evening Justice Center Protests, Multiple Arrests Made
Saturday evening a group of demonstrators gathered in Chapman Square on the West side of the Justice Center in Portland.
According to authorities the event was peaceful for several hours.
However a little after midnight, some demonstrators pulled down panels of fence in front of the west steps of the building.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies then stepped out onto the Portico.
Authorities say “Some members of the crowd began trying to prop the fence back up while other members shined bright lasers into the eyes of deputies.”
MCSO says despite deputies continuing their attempts to de-escalate the crowd over the loud speaker for over 45 minutes “members of the crowd threw eggs, bottles, cans and rocks at deputies standing on the portico while continuing to shine lasers in their faces of deputies.”
The Portland Police Bureau sound truck also made announcements not to tamper with the fence or throw projectiles over it.
Around 1:46 a.m. PPB declared an unlawful assembly, telling the crowd to leave or force would be used.
According to authorities “Some of the demonstrators left the area, but many did not. Deputies and officers had projectiles thrown at them including commercial grade firework as they moved the crowd west. Crowd control munitions were used. CS gas was not used.”
Several arrests were made.