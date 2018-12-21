“Santa Stark” Stops Suspects

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A K-9 Officer in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a particularly busy night Thursday night.

Deputy Jeff Talbot says Stark tracked down and captured three suspects…and he did it…in a Santa costume, “When I asked his handler…he told me he wore the (costume) all night long. He LOVES Christmas.”

Deputy Talbot says Stark is known for his flare, “This very Halloween, he actually made a capture wearing a Cowboy Costume.”

The captures bring Stark’s total number to 186. That’s a record for Washington County.