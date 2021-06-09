Sanitizing to Keep You Safe: Today’s EVERYDAY HERO

Cleaning and sanitizing have been absolutely essential during the COVID pandemic. There are a lot of people who have been behind the scenes, usually working the graveyard shift, who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe from the virus. Their work load has increased, not to mention the pressure they’re under to make sure things are spotless, and germ free. Melissa O’Neill does that at Providence Milwaukie Hospital. She’s been nominated by her co-worker Gabe Kline, who says Melissa is positive, a leader, and always helps others.