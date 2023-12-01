Sandra Day O’Connor Has Passed Away At The Age Of 93

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, has passed away at the age of 93. The court announced that she died in Phoenix on Friday, succumbing to complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

In 2018, O’Connor disclosed that she had been diagnosed with the early stages of dementia, likely Alzheimer’s disease. Her husband, John O’Connor, had previously died in 2009 due to complications from Alzheimer’s.

O’Connor’s nomination in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan marked a historic moment, ending 191 years of male exclusivity on the Supreme Court. A native of Arizona, O’Connor grew up on her family’s ranch, developing a tenacious and independent spirit. On the court, she quickly established herself as a hard worker with considerable political influence.

Her impact was particularly evident in the court’s rulings on abortion, a contentious and divisive issue. In 1989, O’Connor opposed efforts to allow states to outlaw most abortions, declining to support a reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. In 1992, she played a key role in a five-justice majority that reaffirmed the core holding of Roe v. Wade in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

O’Connor’s retirement in 2006 paved the way for Justice Samuel Alito to join the court. In 2000, she was part of the 5-4 majority that effectively resolved the disputed 2000 presidential election in favor of George W. Bush.

While O’Connor was regarded fondly by many colleagues, she was not hesitant to express her views firmly. In one of her final dissents, she criticized a ruling that allowed local governments to condemn and seize personal property for private development.

Despite being initially the only woman on the Supreme Court until 1993, O’Connor welcomed the appointment of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by President Bill Clinton. The current court includes a record four women, a testament to O’Connor’s trailblazing legacy.