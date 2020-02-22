Sanctuary laws make the lives and jobs of I.C.E. officials harder than it needs to be
Lars brings on Bryan Wilcox, the Acting Field Office Director for the I.C.E. Enforcement & Removal Operations field office in Seattle to discuss what I.C.E. is doing to find illegal aliens in the Washington State and Oregon. It’s no news to anyone that sanctuary laws and states have made it extremely difficult for I.C.E. to do their jobs properly. Recently, I.C.E. served 5 subpoenas in Oregon to receive more information on illegal aliens who had been arrested previously. Listen below for more.
