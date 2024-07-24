KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Salt Lake City Lands 2034 Winter Olympics

July 24, 2024 3:37AM PDT
Share
Salt Lake City Lands 2034 Winter Olympics
Credit: MGN

PARIS (AP) — Salt Lake City will be an Olympics host again after the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid.

The capital city of Utah was the only candidate since the International Olympic Committee gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year in a fast-track contest for 2034.

Salt Lake City’s final approval was in a vote Wednesday by IOC members.

Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Games 22 years ago in 2002.

Tight security surrounded those Olympics, which was the biggest international sports event in the U.S. following the Sept. 11 attacks five months earlier.

More about:
Salt Lake City
Winter Olympics

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Unemployment Rate Essentially Unchanged In June
2

Criminal Alien of the Week Report July, 11 2024
3

Senator Bob Menendez Is Resigning From Office After Corruption Conviction
4

Wildfires Scorch Oregon Including Larch Creek Fire
5

I-84 Reopens After Graffiti Cleanup