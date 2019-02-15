Salmon Creek Bank Robbed

Clark County, Washington – A bank robber is still on the run this morning in Clark county. Deputies were called to the U.S. Bank in Salmon Creek, on Highway 99 Thursday afternoon. A witness says the suspect came in with a knife and threatened the woman at the counter. He got the cash and took off. K-9’s couldn’t find him. He’s described as a tall white man over six feet tall, wearing dark clothes.
On February 14th, 2019 just after 3:30pm Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the US Bank located at 13001 NE Highway 99 on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
A bank employee related that a white male had entered the bank armed with a knife. The suspect approached one of the tellers and demanded that she put the money from her cash drawer into a bag that he had brought with him. The teller complied, and the suspect fled the bank on foot.
A search of the area, with the assistance of a Sheriff’s Office K-9 was conducted, but the suspect was not located.
The suspect was described as a white male approximately 6’03” tall, average build. He was wearing dark clothing, had on black gloves, a dark hat and a dark colored scarf covering most of his face.