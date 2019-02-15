Salmon Creek Bank Robbed
By Jacob Dean
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 3:50 AM

Clark County, Washington – A bank robber is still on the run this morning in Clark county. Deputies were called to the U.S. Bank in Salmon Creek, on Highway 99 Thursday afternoon. A witness says the suspect came in with a knife and threatened the woman at the counter. He got the cash and took off. K-9’s couldn’t find him. He’s described as a tall white man over six feet tall, wearing dark clothes.

Read more from Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office

On February 14th, 2019 just after 3:30pm Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the US Bank located at 13001 NE Highway 99 on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

A bank employee related that a white male had entered the bank armed with a knife.  The suspect approached one of the tellers and demanded that she put the money from her cash drawer into a bag that he had brought with him.  The teller complied, and the suspect fled the bank on foot.

A search of the area, with the assistance of a Sheriff’s Office K-9 was conducted, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect was described as a white male approximately 6’03” tall, average build.  He was wearing dark clothing, had on black gloves, a dark hat and a dark colored scarf covering most of his face.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Friday AM Closures and Delays Polk County Jail Employee Resigns After Accusations Woman Sues Over Jail Conditions Thursday Am School Closures New Winter Storm Warning For Gorge Plastic Bag Restrictions Advance in Washington Legislature
Comments