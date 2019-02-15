Salmon Creek Bank Robbed

Clark County, Washington – A bank robber is still on the run this morning in Clark county. Deputies were called to the U.S. Bank in Salmon Creek, on Highway 99 Thursday afternoon. A witness says the suspect came in with a knife and threatened the woman at the counter. He got the cash and took off. K-9’s couldn’t find him. He’s described as a tall white man over six feet tall, wearing dark clothes.

