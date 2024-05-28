Salem Voters Choose New Mayor

SALEM, Ore. — Ward 6 City Councilor Julie Hoy has held her lead over current Mayor Chris Hoy since last Tuesday’s election, winning more than 55% of the vote with a message about public safety and taxes.

“We can all see Salem is struggling. We feel less safe, and the millions we’re spending are not solving the problems,” she said in a campaign ad. She drew more money in the record breaking campaign season. It was a showdown between Julie Hoy, who owns Geppetto’s Italian restaurant with her husband, and Chris Hoy, a retired undersheriff elected mayor two years ago. “I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to everyone for all of your support, and your prayers especially,” said Julie Hoy on Facebook.

Julie Hoy will take office as mayor of Salem in January. She says she’s, “looking forward to continuing to fight for Salem.”

The city will have a special election for her council seat.