Salem Tells Homeless To Leave Sidewalk Camp
photo from KLYC
Oregon’s capital city has notified dozens of people living in tents along a sidewalk that they must leave or face criminal prosecution. Authorities put orange notices on their tents and makeshift shelters Tuesday saying it was an illegal camp and that the occupants must leave by 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets.
The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality.
Officials in Salem say they’re not violating the appeals court ruling.