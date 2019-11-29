      Weather Alert

Salem Spends $5 million Yearly On Homelessness

Nov 29, 2019 @ 3:31pm
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA

Salem spends more than $5.2 million a year on issues related to homelessness, according to estimates in a draft city report.
The Statesman Journal reports that most of the costs are incurred by the Salem Police Department, which is estimated to spend nearly $4.7 million on an annual basis dealing with issues related to homelessness.
The assessment has been circulated to the mayor, councilors and city manager.
Salem city councilors are poised to institute a ban on camping and leaving personal belongings unattended on sidewalks next month, but they stopped short of a ban on sitting and lying on public sidewalks.

TAGS
costs Homelessness police Salem
Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84