Salem Shootout Rattles Neighborhood Near High School

SALEM, Ore. — A normally quiet residential neighborhood erupted into a shootout Saturday night.

At North Salem High School, Teresa Shelley’s granddaughter was performing in a play. Shelley lives in the neighborhood. “It’s kinda frightening,” she told our news partner KGW.

Police say the incident started on Southeast 17th and Hines Street, when officers were investigating a report about two men trying to steal a woman’s car. They found another stolen car several blocks away, tried to stop it, but the driver sped off. They chased the car, until it stopped at 14th and B street, and the three men inside ran off. Salem police chased them, and the suspects and police started shooting at each other.

There were no injuries in the chase or shootout. Officers arrested two of the men, but are still trying to find the third suspect.

Oregon State Police are now investigating and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s protocol.