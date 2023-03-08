Salem Police Joins National Effort To Advance Women In Policing

Salem, Ore. — The Salem Police Department has officially joined the 30×30 Pledge initiative, which aims to increase the number of women in policing to improve public safety, community outcomes, and trust in law enforcement. The ultimate goal is to reach a representation of 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030, and ensure that police agencies are genuinely representative of the communities they serve.

Currently, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S. In the Salem Police Department, there are 26 women officers, representing 15% of the force. The department is set to hold a swearing-in ceremony for six new recruit officers next week, adding one more female officer to the representation of women within the agency’s ranks.

Police Chief Trevor Womack said that the Salem Police Department is honored to be a part of the 30×30 initiative and looks forward to learning from agencies across the nation that share this priority. While the 30×30 initiative is primarily focused on advancing women in policing, its principles are applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender.

Womack further added that their commitment to recruiting and retaining a qualified and diverse workforce is longstanding, and they are excited to leverage resources and expertise through the 30×30 initiative to implement recruiting and hiring practices that are efficient, equitable, legal, and aligned with recognized best practices.

To learn more about the Pledge coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing, visit www.30x30initiative.org.