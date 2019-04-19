Salem Police Dept. – Crash at Highway 22 and Rosewood EB closed due to crash. UPDATE

RELATED CONTENT

Is Bernie’s new environmental plan worse than AOC’s Green New Deal?

Does “Breakthrough” Break Through?

Should we let juveniles off easy for committing measure 11 crimes?

Can new parents and doctors sometimes conspire to let a newborn just die?

Will the release of the Mueller report be the end of collusion accusations or a new beginning?

Do we own our own fingerprints?