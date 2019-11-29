      Weather Alert

Salem Police Cleared Of Man’s Death

Nov 28, 2019 @ 4:46pm

A man who died after a struggle with Salem police suffered from a cardiac arrhythmia caused by a pre-existing heart condition.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday ruled the death as accidental.

Prosecutors say the Oregon State Medical Examiner found that Allen Pitts’ heart condition was exacerbated by his struggle with officers.

Police were called to a restaurant after Pitts threatened to kill the manager and refused to leave.
Pitts stopped breathing shortly after he was handcuffed and later died at a hospital

