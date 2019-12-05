      Weather Alert

Salem Pays For Portable Toilets For Homeless

Dec 5, 2019 @ 12:55pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The City of Salem is paying to put six portable toilets and hand-washing stations at a homeless encampment near the ARCHES Project, a downtown social services provider.

The Statesman-Journal reports that Salem was on the verge of declaring the encampment of dozens of tents  a public health nuisance. That move would have made city staff notify the homeless they needed to leave within a set amount of time.

But the city’s health officer, Brady Rogers, decided against issuing a declaration after seeing conditions had improved at the camp since his visits in November.

