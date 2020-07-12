Salem Officers To Cross Street In Plain Clothes During Crosswalk Safety Campaign
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA
The Salem Police Department is conducting a new crosswalk safety campaign.
The department recently sent out a press release explaining what that means for drivers in the Salem area.
Read Below:
As the weather becomes warmer and days become longer, more pedestrians are out and about and safety issues become even more important. As a result, the Salem Police Department traffic unit will be conducting pedestrian safety enforcement and education campaigns throughout the City during the summer months.
The campaigns will utilize plain clothes officers who will be crossing streets at crosswalk locations throughout the City, and video cameras will be used to record violations. Those who are contacted will be able to view the violation on video.
Oregon law requires all drivers to stop prior to entering a crosswalk for pedestrians who are crossing the street in a marked or unmarked crosswalk. Drivers are required to stop if a pedestrian is either in the lane in which the driver’s vehicle is traveling or in a lane adjacent to the lane in which the driver’s vehicle is traveling.
Marked crosswalks may be located at or between intersections and are recognized by solid or dashed white lines. Oregon Law also states that every intersection should be considered to have a crosswalk, whether marked or not. Additionally, a vehicle may not legally pass another vehicle that is stopped at a marked or unmarked crosswalk for a pedestrian. Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and for passing a stopped vehicle at a crosswalk are class B violations and carry a fine of up to $265.00.