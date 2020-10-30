Salem Officer Was Shot In Ankle, Suspect Shot And Killed By Police
Salem, Ore. – A police officer was shot and the suspect was shot and killed this morning in Salem. Several streets were closed this morning in Salem as police began investigating a shooting. Salem Police reported that a vehicle had crashed around 10am and then the driver ran from the scene. Police gave chase and cornered the suspect in a nearby back yard. Shots were fired. One officer was shot in the ankle by the suspect, but the injury was non-life threatening. He is identified as Officer Andrew Parsons, he has been put on administrative leave for the time being. The suspect was also shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Oregon State police have taken over the investigation.