Salem nurse placed on leave over TikTok video
Salem, Ore (AP) – An Oregon hospital has placed a nurse on administrative leave after she posted a video on social media in which she said she does not follow safety directives meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when she is not at work. Salem Health said it is investigating the post by the nurse, in which she said she does not wear a mask in public, travels and lets her children have play dates. The hospital says the nurse’s views and “cavalier disregard” for COVID-19 safety measures do not reflect those of the hospital. The hospital did not release the nurse’s name.