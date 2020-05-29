Salem Man Walks Away From Police Transition Center
Marion County, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Salem man who walked away from the minimum-security Transition Center. 26-year-old Jose Martinez-Flores was last seen just before midnight on Thursday. He’s on parole for a burglary charge and was scheduled to be released from the center next February.
Read more from Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office
On May 28th, 2020, approximately 11:40 pm, Jose Daniel Martinez-Flores, 26, walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Martinez-Flores is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6”, 150 lbs, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last known to reside in the Salem area.
Martinez-Flores was serving a sentence for a probation revocation related to a prior menacing charge. Martinez-Flores is currently on parole for Burglary 1. He was scheduled for release on 2/9/2021.
Staffed around the clock, the Transition Center provides an intermediate sanction between Jail and Probation. Unlike the Jail, the Transition Center provides minimum-security supervision. Residents are expected to work, either at their own jobs, or by performing community services.
If you see, or know the location of, Jose Daniel Martinez-Flores, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032 or submit a tip at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx