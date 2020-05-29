      Breaking News
Minneapolis Officer Who Knelt on Handcuffed George Floyd Arrested

Salem Man Walks Away From Police Transition Center

May 29, 2020 @ 2:44pm

Marion County, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Salem man who walked away from the minimum-security Transition Center. 26-year-old Jose Martinez-Flores was last seen just before midnight on Thursday. He’s on parole for a burglary charge and was scheduled to be released from the center next February.

Read more from Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office

On May 28th, 2020, approximately 11:40 pm, Jose Daniel Martinez-Flores, 26, walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center.  Martinez-Flores is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6”, 150 lbs, and has black hair with brown eyes.  He was last known to reside in the Salem area.

Martinez-Flores was serving a sentence for a probation revocation related to a prior menacing charge.  Martinez-Flores is currently on parole for Burglary 1.  He was scheduled for release on 2/9/2021.

Staffed around the clock, the Transition Center provides an intermediate sanction between Jail and Probation. Unlike the Jail, the Transition Center provides minimum-security supervision. Residents are expected to work, either at their own jobs, or by performing community services.

If you see, or know the location of, Jose Daniel Martinez-Flores, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032 or submit a tip at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx

TAGS
Inmate marion Salem walks away
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast