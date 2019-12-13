Salem Man Found Guilty of Shooting Police Officer
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem, Oregon, man has been found guilty of shooting a veteran Salem police officer four times during a nighttime traffic stop on April 14.
The Statesman-Journal reports that Jaime Lee Jimenez, 39, was found guilty Thursday of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder following a stipulated facts trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.
He also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.