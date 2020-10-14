Salem-Keizer Schools Extend Distance Learning Until February Due To Rising Covid Metrics In Marion And Polk Counties
Salem, Ore. – Salem students, you’ll be staying home for possibly another three and a half months. The Salem-Keizer School District announced on their website they’ve extended distance learning until February for grades 4 – 12. In a message from Superintendent Christy Perry to parents she says that the covid-19 metrics in Marion and Polk counties are on the rise, but they are committed to returning to in-class learning as soon as it’s safe.
The metrics are less restrictive for younger students K – 3, so they’re hoping those kids could go to a blended learning, some at home and some in class, possibly sooner than February, but it’s just too soon to tell if they can do any in class learning yet.
Here’s what the message says:
We have some disappointing news to share. Unfortunately, the metrics for both Marion and Polk Counties are back on the rise. Because of this, we will not be able to return to in-person/blended learning on the timeline as we had originally planned.
We are extending online learning through the end of the second quarter, which is February 1 for grades 4-12. The metrics are less restrictive for students in grades K-3 so we are trying to remain hopeful that we can get to blended learning in grades K-3 sooner. We do not know if this is possible, but we remain committed to in person instruction for our youngest learners as soon as it is safe.
We are also extending the timeline students may transfer between CDL and EDGE to the end of the second quarter. We will open an application transfer window in November.
We know how hard the start of the school year has been and continue to be proud of the work of our students, families and educators during this difficult time.
Important Dates
- December 3, 2020 – District will review metrics to determine the possibility of in-person/blended learning for students in Grades K-3
- November 9 through December 4, 2020 – Student transfer application window
- February 2, 2021 – First possible date for in-person/blended learning for students in grades 4-12
SKPS is committed to providing a quality learning environment for all students through CDL and EDGE. If families have any questions about their student’s learning, please connect with the school office, your student’s teacher or HomeCoach Advocate. Through HomeCoach, families have access to additional support for their student, including tutorials, resources, wellness activities and more.