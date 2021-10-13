      Weather Alert

Salem-Keizer School Board Adopts Anti-Racism Resolution

Oct 13, 2021 @ 1:21pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Salem-Keizer school board has voted to adopt a resolution outlining the board’s commitment to equity and anti-racism.

The Tuesday night vote was 4-2.

The district is the second largest in Oregon with more than 40,000 students.

The Statesman-Journal reports the approval came despite public pushback for the resolution, which calls for the district to acknowledge that racism and white supremacy are a threat to students’ and employees’ physical and psychological health and calls for a commitment to being antiracist.

It also calls for the district to directly address an over-representation of students of color in special education, suspensions and expulsion.

