Salem-Keizer School Board Adopts Anti-Racism Resolution

SALEM, Ore–In a 4-2 vote, the Salem-Keizer has voted to adopt a resolution outlining the board’s commitment to equity and anti-racism. The district is home to 40,000 students.The approval came despite public pushback for the resolution, which calls for the district to acknowledge that racism and white supremacy are a threat to students’ and employees’ physical and psychological health and calls for a commitment to being antiracist. It also calls for the district to directly address an over-representation of students of color in special education, suspensions and expulsion.
The resolution reads, in part, “every student must feel safe, welcome, and fully included in their school community; and when students are alienated from their school communities and experience bias and discrimination, they are inherently less safe psychologically, emotionally and physically and it hinders their ability to learn and grow; and we must build inclusive environments that empower students and employees to thrive.” The two board members who voted against the resolution were critical of its language.