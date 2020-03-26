Salem Health Asking For Volunteers To Sew Masks
SALEM, Ore. — There’s an urgent need for protective masks. Salem Health is asking volunteers to help sew to 30 to 50 masks each for their nurses and other care providers.
This week, employees created and bagged hundreds of the mask-making kits – enough to produce nearly 10,000 masks. The kits include surgical paper fabric, instructions and a bag for the finished product. Those interested in helping will need a sewing machine, white thread, scissors or a rotary cutter, and a yardstick, straight edge or cutting mat. (Volunteers should NOT use their own fabric – only the material provided.)
Guidelines
- Mask kits will be available for pick up at the locations below. People should stay in their car; staff members will give the kits to those who stop by.
- Each household may take up to two kits; each kit has material for 30 to 50 masks.
- Continue social distancing. Please do not host mask-making parties with friends/neighbors or ask to pick up kits to take to someone else.
- Return completed masks to a drop-off location with a few days.
Pick up mask kits
- Thursday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Friday, March 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Locations
- Salem — Town Park security booth (former Kmart parking lot at Mission St. SE and 25th St. SE)
- Dallas — West Valley Hospital parking lot (525 SE Washington St., look for the tent)
Drop off completed masks (same locations)
Salem
- Monday, March 30, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon
- Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.
Dallas
- Thursday, April 2, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.
Salem Health truly appreciates the public’s help during this crucial time. More details are available here.