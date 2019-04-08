Salem Gears Up For Flooding
By Pat Boyle
|
Apr 8, 2019 @ 12:17 PM

Salem, Or. – The City of Salem is preparing for the Willamette River to flood. Heather Dimke with Salem Public Works says the river should reach flood level late tomorrow or Wednesday. She says crews are getting Wallace Marine, Minto Island and West Salem Parks flood ready. They are using sand bags ” out around, we have some softball fields at Wallace Marine Park.”

The city is setting up sand bag stations at four different locations around town. She says the flooding is not expected to be as bad as the floods they saw in 2012 and nowhere near what they experiences in 1996.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Person Dead After Being Hit Several Times on I-84 Deadly Assault In Downtown PDX Ex-State Police Union Director Pleads Not Guilty to Theft Amanda Fritz Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2020 Romance Writer Back In Court Today Oregon Senate OKs Permanent Daylight Saving Time
Comments