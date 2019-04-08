Salem Gears Up For Flooding

Salem, Or. – The City of Salem is preparing for the Willamette River to flood. Heather Dimke with Salem Public Works says the river should reach flood level late tomorrow or Wednesday. She says crews are getting Wallace Marine, Minto Island and West Salem Parks flood ready. They are using sand bags ” out around, we have some softball fields at Wallace Marine Park.”

The city is setting up sand bag stations at four different locations around town. She says the flooding is not expected to be as bad as the floods they saw in 2012 and nowhere near what they experiences in 1996.