Salem Firefighters Rescue Family And Dog From River

Jan 18, 2021 @ 11:27am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Salem firefighters rescued a family and their dog stranded on a boat without power in the Willamette River.

Salem Fire Department crews responded to a water rescue call around 2:21 p.m. Sunday of a 14-foot boat stranded without power in the river near McLane Island.

A family of three and a dog were on board with only one life vest.

Their paddle broke while attempting to row, and they chose to anchor and call for help.

They were recovered and brought back to Wallace Marine Park.

Fire officials are reminding the public to carry lifejackets for every passenger.

