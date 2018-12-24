Salem Dog Survives After Shot In Head

Salem, Oregon – Their dog is alive and it’s a Christmas Miracle for this Salem family, but police could use your help catching a suspected gunman still on the run. A husky named Rocky got out of his yard on Friday. Next thing, neighbors found him laying in the grass, shot in the head. They took him to the vet, amazingly Rocky survived and will be okay. Doctors expect him to have some hearing trouble on one side, but that’s it. His owner tells Newspartner KGW it’s really scary for them and their neighbors. Salem Police are trying to track down whoever shot the dog.

A GO-FUND-ME page has been setup to help pay for Rocky’s surgery.