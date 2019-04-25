Salem Center Street Bridge Retrofit Way Over Budget
By Grant McHill
Apr 25, 2019 @ 11:46 AM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Upgrading the Center Street Bridge in Salem, Oregon, to withstand a major earthquake may cost $100 million, exceeding the $60 million budgeted by state lawmakers barely two years ago.

The Statesman-Journal reports that retrofitting the span that carries upwards of 47,000 drivers a day from West Salem into downtown includes several steps to safeguard the bridge and ramps from earthquake damage, such as reconstructing in-water piers and strengthening columns and foundations.

Construction for the seismic retrofitting could start as early as 2024, according to records obtained by the newspaper through a public records request.

