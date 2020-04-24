Salem Bar Loses Liquor License Over Virus Violations
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license of Los Arcos Mexican Grill in Salem.
The Statesman Journal reports the restaurant was charged with violating the state’s executive order banning on-site consumption of food and drink at restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The allegations were made following an investigation by commission inspectors who saw several people entering and exiting a door leading to the restaurant’s bar.
A sign posted on the door said: “No Dine-in, Take out only.”
Once inside, however, inspectors noted alcoholic beverages had been served to two people in the bar.
Los Arcos can appeal the suspension.