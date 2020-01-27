      Weather Alert

Salem Attorney Faces Charges

Jan 27, 2020 @ 9:32am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem attorney is facing strangling, assault and other charges as well as an Oregon State bar investigation into two ethics complaints after being accused of strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman in Clackamas County. The Statesman Journal reports Christopher Best of the Gatti Law Firm was arrested in November and indicted this month on three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment. Best is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January 2018 to April 2019. Best did not respond to requests for comment. Gatti officials declined to comment.

