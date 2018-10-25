Salem Approves Site Plan for New Costco, Gas Station

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The city of Salem has approved a site plan for a 24-acre southeast Salem shopping center that includes a Costco Wholesale, but an appeal of the decision could be imminent.

KGW reports the Kuebler Gateway Shopping Center is expected to bring a fueling station and at least four retail buildinga.

Still, “the land use decision is not final. They need to make it through appeal,” said City Planner Aaron Panko. “There needs to be a final land use decision approving the development before the city can approve development permits for this project.”

T.J. Sullivan, vice chairman of the South Gateway Neighborhood Association, said he expects his association to appeal the decision. Sullivan has voiced concerns in the past about Costco attracting regional traffic to the area. Others also have been worried about light pollution and noise associated with the development