Salem Approves Camping Ban But Allows Sitting, Laying on Sidewalks

Nov 26, 2019 @ 6:00am

Salem, Ore. – The city of Salem is considering restrictions that would limit homeless camps on public sidewalks. Last night, the City Council gave tentative approval to an ordinance that restricts camping. But, Salem’s homeless will still be allowed to sit or lie on public sidewalks. People from both sides of the aisle showed up to voice their concerns Monday. What the homeless can not do is set up structures, like tents or cardboard houses, on public sidewalks, and they can’t leave personal property unattended.

Previous Coverage:

Salem May Vote On Homeless Sidewalk Ban

TAGS
Ban camping homeless Salem Sidewalks
