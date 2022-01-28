      Weather Alert

Sale Of Picasso NFT A No Go

Jan 27, 2022 @ 5:01pm

GENEVA (AP) – Pablo Picasso’s family is not selling a digital asset linked to one of his works after all.

After a granddaughter and great-grandson of the artist trumpeted the upcoming sale, lawyers for the family say his heirs have not authorized the launch of any such “Picasso NFT.”

An intra-family disagreement has cropped up over it.

Marina Picasso and her son Florian Picasso showed a ceramic work to The Associated Press this week in Geneva that they said was a piece by the Spanish great that would be linked to a “non-fungible asset” being sold online.

TAGS
NFT No go Pablo Picasso
Popular Posts
Results Of Newberg School Board Recall Vote Still Not Final
Canby Ferry Remains Closed Due To Maintenance
Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week
Squatters Move In And Trash Portland Man's Apartment
Driver Arrested In Fatal Hit & Run Crash On McLoughlin Blvd.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On