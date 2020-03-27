Saints QB Drew Brees Donates $5 Million to Help Louisiana “Get Through” Coronavirus Crisis
On Thursday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced on Instagram that they’d be donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana in order to help “our communities get through” the economic crisis wrought by coronavirus. “After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders, and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors and families in need,” read the post.
“Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.” As ESPN notes, Drew’s Brees Dream Foundation was also instrumental in helping the area recover from Hurricane Katrina.