Safe Spaces For White People….

I have to make this a short blog post, but I strongly recommend you read more about this controversial proposal for a “White Awake” college education program. They’re doing it at The University of Maryland at College Park.

Architects of the program wanted to create a space where white college kids could talk about interacting with non-white college kids. They call it “a safe space for white people”

Seems like there were good intentions at the heart of this program, but it would also appear they messed up the messaging?? I don’t know — take a look for yourself.

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:

Colleges and universities are raising a whole generation of wimps divided by race. And your tax dollars are subsidizing it. https://t.co/K2UJHEeEk7 — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) September 14, 2018