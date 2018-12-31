Portland, Or. – The City of Portland wants to help you get home safely after your New Year’s Eve celebration. For the second year in a row, it is offering a Safe Ride Home program. You can get a coupon for a discounted taxi, Uber or Lyft ride. The discount is good from 8 pm tonight until 8 am tomorrow. Tri Met buses, Max and street cars are also free from 8pm to 3am.
Here is the list of bars offering the Safe Ride Home coupon:
A Roadside Attraction
Ascendant Beer Company
Barlow Tavern
Bluehour
Bunk Bar on Water
Can Font
Capitol
Cascade Barrel House
Catfish Lou’s
Cats Paw Saloon
CC Slaughters
Crush Bar
Cruzroom
Darcelle XV
Double Mountain Brewery
Ex Novo Brewing Co
Gigantic Brewing Company
Gil’s Speakeasy
Grand Army Tavern
Grixsen Brewing
Ground Kontrol
Guero
Henry’s
HOME, A Bar
Hop Haven
Horse Brass Pub
Hyatt Place Portland Airport
Kells Irish Pub
Kelly’s Olympian
Keys Lounge
La Moule
Lodge at Cascade Brewing
Lucky Labrador Brew Pub
Lucky Labrador Public House
Montavilla Station
Noraneko
Paydirt
Pepino’s Mexcian Grill SE
Pepino’s Mexican Grill NW
Radio Room
River Pig Saloon
Rock Bottom
Sam’s Billiards
Santa Fe Taqueria
Saraveza
Sellwood Public House
Star Bar
Starday Tavern
Taqueria Nueve
Teote Mezcaleria
The Big
The Fireside
The Goodfoot
The High Dive
the Lombard Pub
The Lost and Found
The Observatory
The Old Gold
The Rambler
The Solo Club
The Stone
There Be Monsters
Tough Luck
Turn! Turn! Turn!
Vendetta
Victory Bar
Wayfinder Beer
Zoiglhaus Brewing Company