Portland, Or. – The City of Portland wants to help you get home safely after your New Year’s Eve celebration. For the second year in a row, it is offering a Safe Ride Home program. You can get a coupon for a discounted taxi, Uber or Lyft ride. The discount is good from 8 pm tonight until 8 am tomorrow. Tri Met buses, Max and street cars are also free from 8pm to 3am.

Here is the list of bars offering the Safe Ride Home coupon:

A Roadside Attraction

Ascendant Beer Company

Barlow Tavern

Bluehour

Bunk Bar on Water

Can Font

Capitol

Cascade Barrel House

Catfish Lou’s

Cats Paw Saloon

CC Slaughters

Crush Bar

Cruzroom

Darcelle XV

Double Mountain Brewery

Ex Novo Brewing Co

Gigantic Brewing Company

Gil’s Speakeasy

Grand Army Tavern

Grixsen Brewing

Ground Kontrol

Guero

Henry’s

HOME, A Bar

Hop Haven

Horse Brass Pub

Hyatt Place Portland Airport

Kells Irish Pub

Kelly’s Olympian

Keys Lounge

La Moule

Lodge at Cascade Brewing

Lucky Labrador Brew Pub

Lucky Labrador Public House

Montavilla Station

Noraneko

Paydirt

Pepino’s Mexcian Grill SE

Pepino’s Mexican Grill NW

Radio Room

River Pig Saloon

Rock Bottom

Sam’s Billiards

Santa Fe Taqueria

Saraveza

Sellwood Public House

Star Bar

Starday Tavern

Taqueria Nueve

Teote Mezcaleria

The Big

The Fireside

The Goodfoot

The High Dive

the Lombard Pub

The Lost and Found

The Observatory

The Old Gold

The Rambler

The Solo Club

The Stone

There Be Monsters

Tough Luck

Turn! Turn! Turn!

Vendetta

Victory Bar

Wayfinder Beer

Zoiglhaus Brewing Company